Citizens First Party Forces Government to Come Clean on Looming US Visa Ban



By Aaron Silungwe, Freelance Reporter



In a compelling demonstration of democratic oversight, the Citizens First (CF) Party has once again proven that meaningful checks and balances are alive in Zambia’s multiparty political landscape. Following an inquiry led by CF’s Chairperson for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Mary Zambezi, Parliament has formally confirmed that the United States Government is contemplating a travel ban on Zambian nationals due to serious lapses in passport security, immigration enforcement, and information sharing.





According to a letter from the Clerk of the National Assembly dated 2nd July 2025, CF’s request for clarity prompted the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to issue an urgent Ministerial Statement. The government revealed that Washington has communicated clear warnings: unless Lusaka addresses these weaknesses within a specified timeframe, Zambian citizens including students, business leaders, and families could soon face sweeping travel restrictions.





The Ministerial Statement tabled before the House painted a sobering picture. The potential ban would not only curtail Zambians’ access to the US but also undermine investor confidence, disrupt bilateral programmes, and tarnish Zambia’s reputation on the world stage. Among the core issues cited were vulnerabilities in the country’s travel document systems, inadequate cooperation on deportations, and poor intergovernmental information exchange.





While the gravity of the situation is undeniable, what stands out is CF’s proactive role in bringing this matter to light. At a time when political theatre often drowns out substantive governance issues, CF has shown that the opposition can and must act as a vigilant watchdog, holding the executive accountable to the Zambian people.





As the nation grapples with the potential fallout, many observers see this episode as a reminder that democracy is strengthened when opposition parties step beyond rhetoric to demand transparency and action. CF’s intervention has not only compelled the government to admit the extent of the problem but has also given Zambians the information they deserve about risks that could affect lives, livelihoods, and Zambia’s standing in the international community.





The ball now squarely lies in the government’s court to urgently address the US’s concerns and avert a crisis that could isolate thousands of ordinary citizens.