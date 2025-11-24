CITIZENS FIRST PARTY RALLIES BEHIND THE OASIS FORUM



… as party leader Harry Kalaba says there is need for Zambians to stand together as a united front in safeguarding the values that bind the country together





LUSAKA, MONDAY, NOVEMBER 24, 2025 [SMART EAGLES]



CITIZENS First President Harry Kalaba says his party will be joining the Oasis Forum as they March to State House to register their concerns over the hasty Constitution amendment Bill.





In a statement seen by Smart Eagles, Mr. Kalaba said the opposition party stands in full solidarity with the Oasis Forum as they register their disapproval of the illegal Constitution amendment process that is meant to entrench the UPND and its leader.





He said in moments of national significance such as amending the Republican Constitution, it is essential that all citizens are afforded the opportunity to participate meaningfully in decisions that shape the country’s collective future





“As you prepare to march and formally register your concerns regarding the hasty constitutional amendment process, please accept the CF’s full solidarity and support in this quest. Your resolve to uphold the principles of unity, due process, and transparent governance reflects a deep commitment to the nation’s democratic ethos,” the CF leader said.

https://youtu.be/Y0HC4oKivEQ?si=ZB79IJFu2afCgy0q





” Your peaceful and coordinated action underscores the importance of consultation, accountability, and adherence to established procedures. We in the CF are committed to working with the Oasis Forum and all well meaning Zambians who understand that an illegality is an illegality and it does not matter what Mr. Hichilema says, Bill 7 was found to be an illegality and no amount of sanitization will change that,” he said.





Mr. Kalaba has since called on Zambians to stand together as a United front in safeguarding the values that binds the country together.





“May God bless Zambia and the men and women of character who have resolved to highlight the flaws in Mr. Hichilema’s flawed constitution making process. Let us stand united, proceed with clarity of purpose, and continue to champion the rule of law,” he said.



#SmartEagles2025.