CITIZENS FIRST  PRESIDENT HARRY KALABA SHOULD TAME MAX CHONGU OR ELSE

CITIZENS FIRS PRESIDENT HARRY KALABA SHOULD TAME MAX CHONGU OR ELSE….



Former Patriotic Front (PF) cadre Max Chongu has just given an exhibit that the bad ways he helped portray while in the PF are hard to jettison.





His vitriolic vituperation against The Zambia We Want Spokesperson, Muhabi Lungu, had no modicum of intellectual argument simply “insults by any other name”.





This is not to say that the Zambian Whistleblower agreed with Muhabi Lungu’s analysis, and postulations on why opposition parties need to be united. But the attitude and language of Max Chongu was a throwback to the bad memories Zambians still have of the worst of the PF days. In fact Max Chongu, with his insult of the spirituality of the Adventists Dorcas uniform, and showboating with cars bought with money from an unfulfilled contract, was the stuff that convinced millions of Zambian voters that PF needed to go.





People, including ourselves, were almost forgetting that sad episode. But the piece that Max Chongu has written, reacting to what Muhabi Lungu said generally, and the specific examples he used about Citizens First President Harry Kalaba, is just a reminder that this cadre is unreformed. Perhaps the bad ways, and language are too ingrained to be so easily shed.





Rather than proving his commitment to protecting Kalaba, Chongu’s utter disrespect, and misplaced reaction, actually call into question the CF President’s judgment. Politics is about numbers, we accept, but when you hoover up unwholesome characters as youth activists, need you thrust them in the forefront of national debate that is clearly above their heads?





To say that Muhabi Lungu’s comments on Kalaba were motivated by hatred, jealousy and envy is just plain shallow, and cut-and-paste UPND punchline. Is it that CF President Kalaba lacks members with requisite intellectual muscle to engage in the debate Muhabi Lungu raised? Why on earth would he allow intellectually bankrupt brutes such as Max Chongu to soil the critical debate on opposition unity for the 2026 elections?





This is a very serious debate, needing serious minds to address issues Muhabi Lungu raised, whether we agree with him or not. It is not one that a serious opposition President should leave in the hands of youths who learnt their politics in the cadre-era most Zambians want to forget.





If Harry Kalaba believes it is wrong for President Hakainde Hichilema to be silent after his Secretary General, Batuke Imenda, called Archbishop of Lusaka Dr Alick Banda as the Lucifer of Zambia, he should not be quiet when Max Chongu uses base and insulting language against political leaders of other parties.





And, Chongu has the gall to pretend that calling Muhabi Lungu a political nonentity is not insulting.





As neutral observers, the ZWB will not let such insolence slide. Be warned.



John 8:32 “And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”

Get in touch with us on WhatsApp +263786654620

#zambianwhistleblower #zwb

©️ Zambian Whistleblower



Goodnight