CITIZENS FIRST RESPONDS TO THE MINISTER OF ENERGY ON ELECTRICITY EXPORTS

The Citizens First (CF) takes note of the response from the Minister of Energy, Hon. Makozo Chikote, regarding our party leader, Mr. Harry Kalaba’s position on electricity exports. While we appreciate the government’s attempt to provide context, we must set the record straight and highlight the fundamental issues affecting Zambians.

ZAMBIA’S ENERGY CRISIS IS A LEADERSHIP FAILURE, NOT JUST A CLIMATE ISSUE

The Minister suggests that Zambia’s power shortages are purely a regional challenge and not a result of government failure. However, the facts speak otherwise. The current energy crisis is a consequence of poor planning, misplaced priorities, and the government’s failure to implement long-term solutions. While climate change has affected hydroelectric generation, it is not the sole reason for load shedding. The government has had ample time to diversify Zambia’s energy sources but has instead focused on short-term measures that do not address the root causes.

EXPORTING ELECTRICITY WHILE ZAMBIANS SIT IN DARKNESS

The Minister claims that electricity exports do not come at the expense of domestic supply. However, this contradicts the reality that Zambians are experiencing up to 7 hours of daily load shedding. If Zambia is truly importing more power than it exports, then why are citizens suffering from an electricity deficit?

Mr. Harry Kalaba’s call for a temporary halt to electricity exports is not reckless or uninformed—it is a responsible demand for prioritizing Zambians. No government should prioritize external trade over the basic needs of its own citizens. Until the domestic supply is stabilized, it is only logical to suspend electricity exports, just as other nations have done in times of crisis.

GOVERNMENT’S FAILURE TO IMPLEMENT SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS

The government claims it is working on adding 1,000MW to the grid, yet these projects remain vague and lack clear timelines. Moreover, Independent Power Producers (IPPs) have faced bureaucratic hurdles, discouraging investment in renewable energy solutions. The Citizens First believes that Zambia must urgently:

Immediately suspend all electricity exports until the domestic crisis is resolved. Speed up the integration of alternative energy sources by reducing red tape for investors. Hold Zesco accountable for inefficiencies in power distribution and revenue management. Improve transparency on power generation projects to allow public scrutiny and prevent corruption.

POLITICAL WILL NEEDED, NOT JUST RHETORIC

Instead of dismissing legitimate concerns as “political rhetoric,” the government should acknowledge its failures and act decisively. The Citizens First remains committed to advocating for policies that put Zambians first. We urge the government to stop making excuses and take bold action to secure the country’s future energy.

Dalitso Tembo

Party Spokesperson

Citizens First