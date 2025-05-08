CITIZENS FIRST SADDENED BY THE LOSS OF USD 50mln SUPPORT TO THE HEALTH SECTOR



Lusaka, May 8 – We have received the news about the US Government’s decision to cut USD 50 million in medical aid to Zambia with a great sense of shock and sadness as this will lead to needless deaths of many poor Zambians who have depended on this form of support for many years.





Although we are sad, we are aware that what the American Government has done confirms what we have always known and warned Zambians about, that you voted into power, people who lack the capacity to appreciate the magnitute of providing national leadership. Their main interest is not to serve, but stealing public resources and lining their pockets.





The fact that the US embassy officials painstakingly held a total of 33 meetings with senior Government officials complaining about the same things yet without any signs of action, shows that corruption is very endemic and highly entrenched in the UPND Administration.





They have also demonstrated this callous and reckless behaviour towards looting public resources with the NAPSA money which is now being syphoned through bogus public private partnership projects such as the Ndola/Lusaka duo carriageway.



We have seen a similar pattern with the manner in which our mine wealth has been auctioned to foreign entities without any sign of care or concern for the Zambian people.





The action by the Americans therefore, is a wake up call to all Zambians that never again should you entrust national affairs to a group of people with narrow partisan interests devoid of a national character.



Losing USD 50million in annual support towards the health sector is very saddening because critical areas such as HIV, Malaria and tuberculosis will be gravely impacted by this painful and regrettable decision by the US Government.





The UPND Administration should quickly tell the nation where they are going to get resources desperately needed to plug the hole left by the US Government move to cut aid to the health sector before we lose many lives because of the UPND’s selfishness and criminality.





The USA has been a long term bilateral partner to Zambia that has been providing financial grants and various forms of support to many needy sectors of our country.





It’s shameful and regrettable that the goodwill of such a dependable partner could be frustrated by the thieving, uncaring and indifferent attitude of the UPND Administration.





Issued By:

Harry Kalaba

President

Citizens First