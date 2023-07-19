CITY MARKET TRADERS WELCOMES POLICE MOVE TO REMOVE STREET VENDING.

LUSAKA-Traders at Main Lusaka City market have commended Police move to remove people trading along the streets commonly known as “street vendors”.

One City market trader who commented on the unanimous said ,most of people selling their merchandize in streets have stands in the main market that they opted to rent other people and some have abandoned them for unknown reasons.

The unanimous added that ,he has welcomed government move to abolish street vending adding that the gesture will bring the equality among the marketeers in terms of business which he said it used to favor those in the streets than them

Another trader who also declined to be identified said street vendors didn’t have proper sanitation facilities in their places of work which made the Central Business District (CBD) look unattractive.

She further encouraged the City Council through the Ministry of Local government to continue strengthening security measures that will completely curb the vise

A check by the Falcon News Crew during the police patroll found some stands in the Lusaka Main market unattended to.

