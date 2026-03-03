CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVIST BREBNAR CHANGALA DESCRIBES CHIEF MPEZENI’S ENDORSEMENT OF HH AS BRIBERY





Civil Rights Activist Brebner Changala Says The Endorsement Of President Hichilema By Chief Mpezeni Is A Personal Endorsement Which Unfortunately Drags His Subjects Into This Bribery





Mr Changala Says It Is Important That Subjects Makes Decisions Of There Own As They Are The Ones Suffering The Mismanagement Of This Country Adding That It Is Clear That The Upnd Administration Has Lost Favour And Legitimacy, Hence Endorsements That Have Been Flying Around Lately Are Monetary Inspired.





Mr Changala Says These Have Not Spared Traditional Leaders As They Are Receiving Arms From Government And For That Reason They Need To Show Appreciation.





He Tells Q News That What Is Not Acceptable Is That They Are Dragging Their Subjects Into Their Economic Gains That They Are Getting From The State.





He Indicates That It Is Embarrassing That Chief Mpezeni Can Endorse President Hichilema When His Subject Former President Edgar Lungu Is Not Yet Buried.



QFM