CIVIL SERVANT SALARY INCREMENTS IN PF UNDER OUR LATE PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU AND IN HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S GOVERNMENT – OMENT ZAMBIA





EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU (2016-2021):

2016 – None.

2017 – ~7.4-9.6% (effective Jan

2018)

2018 – None.

2019 – ~4%.

2020 – None.

2021 – None.





HAKAINDE HICHILEMA. (2022-2026):

2022 – ~12 %.

2023 – ~10.5 %.

2024 – K550 across the board.

2025 – K500 across the board.

2026 – K700 across the board + meal allowance increase K150 – K175).





Therefore, Hakainde Hichilema has increased salaries more often, more substantially, and consistently. Lungu’s increases were small, irregular, and sometimes offset by cuts.





Therefore, as a Political Analyst is my duty to explain clearly and educate people so that when Criticizing or Supporting should know the truth.





I submit to you bosses (voters) because Power belongs to the people that make decisions through ballot box ️ NOT people who are not voting in the names of church doctrines and yet busy complaining.





How do you complain or celebrate about the person you never hired (employed) or fired.



Oment Zambia

Political Analyst