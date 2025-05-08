CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO EFFICIENT GOVERNANCE



The Civil Service Commission Chairperson, Dr. Choolwe Beyani, has reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to fostering a civil service that is efficient, inclusive, and responsive to the development aspirations of the government and its citizens.





Dr. Beyani said this during a courtesy call on Kitwe District Commissioner, Oncemore Ngonomo today.



Further, Dr. Beyani highlighted the commission’s mandate to provide oversight in the management of the civil service, ensuring that appointments, confirmations, promotions, disciplinary control, and separations are administered professionally and in accordance with stipulated guidelines.





He reaffirmed the commission aim which is to shape the human resource architecture that underpins effective governance and service delivery across the country.





Meanwhile, Mr. Ngonomo underscored the importance of collaboration in achieving efficient governance and service delivery, through better information flow between administrators and recruited personnel.





The District Commissioner also stressed the importance of effective supervision at the local authority level to ensure devolved functions are managed efficiently.