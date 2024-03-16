Civil society organizations are set to mobilise Zim citizens to resist Mnangagwa’s  alleged bid for third term

HARARE – Civil society organisations are set to mobilise Zimbabwean citizens to resist President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s alleged plan to extend his term of office.

The President’s term in Zimbabwe is limited to two five-year terms, after which he or she will be ineligible to run for the presidency. Mnangagwa is currently serving his second and last term.

But there are claims that the Zanu-PF leader intends to amend the Constitution to allow him to campaign for the presidency again in 2028.

In a statement titled “OUR FIVE-POINT MESSAGE TO PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA On third term attempts,” Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, a body of many non-governmental organisations operating in the country, vowed to mobilise people to protest against Mnangagwa’s alleged undemocratic plan.

“We strongly condemn the attempts by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF party to seek a third term in office, despite the Zimbabwean constitution clearly stating that a president can only serve two terms.

“This blatant disregard for constitutional limits is deeply concerning,” the organisation said.

“The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition stands firmly in defense of the Constitution and the principles of democracy. We believe that adherence to constitutional provisions is essential for safeguarding the rights and democratic aspirations of the Zimbabwean people.

“President Mnangagwa’s bid for a third term sets a dangerous precedent that undermines the democratic foundations of our nation. It violates the trust of the people and erodes the accountability that should be inherent in any democratic system.

“We must remember that this is not an isolated incident. Throughout history, we have witnessed leaders in other countries attempt to extend their terms beyond the limits set by their constitutions.

“Recent examples include the DRC, where Joseph Kabila tried, without success, to extend his office term.”

The Coalition said: “Such attempts to overstay in power are an affront to the principles of democracy and the will of the people. The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition is ready to mobilize Zimbabweans to defend our Constitution and protect the democratic values that we hold dear.”

Mnangagwa assumed power in November 2017 after a military coup that overthrew late former President Robert Mugabe. He successfully ran for presidency in 2018 and 2023, completing the two terms limit.

Critics believe that Mnangagwa is planning to use Zanu-PF’s majority in Parliament to amend the Constitution to allow him to get a third term.