CIVIL SOCIETY REQUESTED CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT DEFERMENT, NOT WITHDRAWAL – SIMUUWE



Lusaka – July 17, 2025 —



UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe has clarified that the deferment of Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7 was a direct response to calls from civil society organizations, not a result of legal violations.





He said President Hakainde Hichilema acted on these requests, which were communicated through Justice Minister Princess Kasune.



Speaking during a special appearance on Power FM Zambia’s Breakfast Show, Mr. Simuuwe emphasized that the Constitution Court ruling did not find any breach of the law.





He explained that the requirement for a referendum no longer applies broadly, as the referendum clause was removed from the Constitution in 1969, except where amendments pertain to the Bill of Rights.





“There was no violation of the law. The court did not state that there was any illegality. Parliament retains the power to amend the Constitution on behalf of the people, as democracy can be both direct and representative,” Mr. Simuuwe said.





He further stressed that under the principle of separation of powers, the courts have no authority to withdraw a bill before Parliament, reiterating that the Constitution Amendment Bill has not been withdrawn but merely deferred.





“This is not a withdrawal. It is a deferment to allow for broader consultation, as demanded by civil society organizations. The bill will be reintroduced after thorough stakeholder engagement,” he added.





Mr. Simuuwe’s remarks come amid public debate over the status of Bill No. 7, with some quarters suggesting its withdrawal was prompted by constitutional challenges.



The UPND has maintained that the legislative process remains intact and that stakeholder input is key to shaping any future constitutional changes.



