Contact: UPND Media Director Ruth Dante , 0976503165/0974704808

Email: [email protected]

CLAIMS THAT UPND SUPPORTS HOMOSEXUALITY ARE MISPLACED

…… President Hakainde Hichilema has made it clear that He does not support gayism and lesbianism as that is contrary to the constitution.

Monday, 5th September, 2022 – Lusaka

THE story doing rounds on social media of the Lusaka July, a social event and linking it to President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND Government by the Patriotic Front is aimed at shifting the attention of Zambians from the numerous achievements scored by the Government. The lies being championed by Mr Emmanuel Mwamba that President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND are supporting lesbians and gays are malicious, warranting condemination by all well-meaning Zambians.

This is a concocted lie by PF member, Emmanuel Mwamba with an aim of shifting the attention of the people from visible uprecedented numerous HH achievements to unproductive noise.

As UPND, we urge members of the general citizenry not to fall for PF lies as they are a PF scheme to divert public attention from the achievements recorded by the Government such as the provision of free education, CDF increment, mass recruitment of teachers and health workers, vigorous fight against corruption, appreciation of the Kwacha against the US dollar, falling prices of commodities, eradication of cadreism and the recently approved IMF bailout programme.

President Hakainde Hichilema has been an upright man from the time he was in opposition and fully supports Christian values. The President and the Government not only uphold the Constitution and all the other laws against homosexuality in Zambia but also strongly believe that it is immoral and unbiblical to allow same-sex marriages or intimate relationships or indeed gay and lesbian rights in the country. This position the President and the party have stood for has not changed. Zambia remains a Christian Nation under the able leadership of the staunge Christian President Hakainde Hichilema.

As a political party, UPND did not sponsor the said social event. We challenge Mr Emmanuel Mwamba to provide the evidence of how the event is connected to President HH and UPND. The PF should be reminded that telling lies about President Hichilema and UPND will not make Zambians forget about the brutality, rampant corruption and economic mismanagement they suffered under the hands of the PF Party.

We wish to appeal to Mr Mwamba and his propaganda team to channel their efforts to escorting their pay masters to law enforcement agencies as this is the only thing remaining in PF. The citizenry may wish to be reminded that it is the same Mr Mwamba and the PF who mounted the same propaganda on gay rights against Mr Hichilema while in opposition but failed to succeed. Unfortunately, he and his party seem not to have learnt a lesson circulating propaganda which Zambians are aware of, could not fall fall and still spoke loudly on 12th August, 2021.

For UPND, it is all about what the country’s laws provide. In today’s Zambia, homosexuality is an illegal practice because it’s against the law of the land, and this is a Christian nation.

It is the Rule of Law.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM