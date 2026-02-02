Claims That We Have Handed Over FDD to Brian Mundubile Are a Joke of the Year -Dr Chifumu Banda





Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) President Chifumu Banda has dismissed as misleading and laughable claims by the Brian Mundubile-led Tonse Alliance faction that Mundubile will contest as a presidential candidate on the FDD ticket.





Dr Banda rubbished the assertions, stating that FDD has not been handed over to anyone and cannot be imposed as a personal political vehicle for any individual.





He clarified that FDD was only identified as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under a collective understanding within the Tonse Alliance, and that any candidate intending to contest on the FDD platform must first be agreed upon by all alliance members.





Tonse Alliance remains an unregistered political formation, it legally requires a fully registered political party with the Registrar of Societies to act as an SPV hence the faction’s interest in FDD.





However, following Mr Banda’s remarks on Diamond TV, uncertainty now surrounds which political party Brian Mundubile will ultimately use to advance his presidential ambitions, if any.