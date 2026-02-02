Claims That We Have Handed Over FDD to Brian Mundubile Are a Joke of the Year -Dr Chifumu Banda
Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) President Chifumu Banda has dismissed as misleading and laughable claims by the Brian Mundubile-led Tonse Alliance faction that Mundubile will contest as a presidential candidate on the FDD ticket.
Dr Banda rubbished the assertions, stating that FDD has not been handed over to anyone and cannot be imposed as a personal political vehicle for any individual.
He clarified that FDD was only identified as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under a collective understanding within the Tonse Alliance, and that any candidate intending to contest on the FDD platform must first be agreed upon by all alliance members.
Tonse Alliance remains an unregistered political formation, it legally requires a fully registered political party with the Registrar of Societies to act as an SPV hence the faction’s interest in FDD.
However, following Mr Banda’s remarks on Diamond TV, uncertainty now surrounds which political party Brian Mundubile will ultimately use to advance his presidential ambitions, if any.
What’s important and necessary is consultations. If important decisions are discussed and agreed ther couldn’t be all these misunderstandings in the opposition. Talk, agree and implement.
I foresaw this.
Hon Brian Mundubile is in no man’s land. He is in the middle of nowhere.
Unhinged Ambition blinded him, and he now finds himself at the mercy of Apostle Dan Pule and Zumani Zimba the Co – Conspirators of his ascent to the Tonse Alliance Presidency.
Soon Counsel Chifumu Banda will crawl back to Hon Given Lubinda. Without the Patriotic Front, the Tonse Alliance is dead..and FDD will again go back into the sleep Mode.
Meanwhile those Mundubile Bill 7 PF Rebel MPs , and the ones he took to Dan Pule to crown his illegal Tonse Alliance Presidency are now out and thrown in the cold…all because of Mundubile!