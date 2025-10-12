PRESS STATEMENT. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



CLARIFICATION ON ALLEGATIONS BY HON. WYNTER KABIMBA, SC, ODS REGARDING ACCESS TO LUSAKA CENTRAL CORRECTIONAL CENTRE (CHIMBOKAILA)





The Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) has taken note of the statement attributed to Hon. Wynter Kabimba, SC, ODS concerning his recent experience at Lusaka Central Correctional Centre (commonly known as Chimbokaila) on Tuesday, 7th October, 2025.





At the outset, the Service wishes to acknowledge the concerns raised by Hon. Kabimba. While we recognize his right to express dissatisfaction, it is important to provide context and clarity to ensure that the public is correctly informed.





Prisons and Correctional Centres are highly regulated security institutions. Access to these facilities, particularly for persons intending to communicate with inmates, is subject to identification and verification protocols. These procedures are designed to safeguard the welfare of both inmates and the public while maintaining the integrity of the correctional system.





In recent years, the Service has recorded instances of fraud and misrepresentation, where individuals have gained access to inmates under the guise of being legal practitioners or family members, resulting in cases of inmates being defrauded. In response, the Service introduced additional verification measures requiring all legal counsel to present identification or introductory documentation from their respective law firms.





It should also be noted that the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has, on an annual basis, provided the Zambia Correctional Service with an updated list of registered practitioners and their designated law firms. Furthermore, LAZ issues identification cards to all bona fide members for ease of verification and access to correctional facilities.





The Service, therefore, categorically states that the officer on duty acted within established security procedures and that there was no deliberate attempt to frustrate or impede Hon. Kabimba’s work as legal counsel. The decision to request an introductory letter was in line with standing security guidelines and standard operating procedures applicable to all legal practitioners, without exception.





Regarding Hon. Kabimba’s concerns about client-lawyer confidentiality, the Service continues to provide reasonable facilities within the constraints of its infrastructure. Nonetheless, we remain committed to improving conditions to align with best practices and uphold the rights of both inmates and legal practitioners.





The Zambia Correctional Service remains open to constructive engagement with all stakeholders, including the Law Association of Zambia, to ensure continued improvement in service delivery and the protection of human rights within the correctional system.





The Service, therefore, wishes to assure the general public that the procedures in place are not punitive but preventive, aimed at protecting both inmates and legal professionals from potential misconduct or exploitation.





Issued by:

Superintendent Cornelius Mwanza

Public Relations Office

Zambia Correctional Service Headquarters

LUSAKA

12th October, 2025