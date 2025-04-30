CLARIFICATION ON MEDIA REPORTS REGARDING 5,000MW PROPOSAL



The Ministry of Energy wishes to clarify recent media reports suggesting that the Government has concluded a deal to develop 5,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity following the Minister of Energy’s recent engagements in London.



This clarification follows a press statement issued by the Zambian Mission in London, which has unfortunately been misinterpreted by some sections of the media as confirming a signed deal.



The Ministry would like to emphasize that the 5,000MW figure mentioned in the reports stems from a verbal proposal made by Echo Eight, a UK-based energy company, during a meeting held in London. This was an informal expression of interest and does not constitute a deal, agreement, or commitment by the Government of Zambia.



The Ministry urges members of the media and the public to verify information through official channels.



Issued by:

Bob Sianjalika

PRINCIPAL PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER



MINISTRY OF ENERGY