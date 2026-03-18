CLARIFICATION REGARDING THE RAID AT EDGAR LUNGU’S LIBALA PROPERTY- Counsel Isaac Simbeye





CLARIFICATION REGARDING THE RAID AT ELC’S LIBALA PROPERTY.



By Counsel Isaac Simbeye



We remain seized with the conduct of matters relating to Saloid Traders Limited and Daliso Lungu.





Our client informs us that, with great shock, he notes the statement issued by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) concerning the break‑in and the forceful removal of safely parked vehicles from the secure premises of the Libala residence belonging to his late father, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu. According to the statement, the house in question does not belong to the former president and the vehicles and other belongings thereon were “abandoned”





Our client’s consistent position has been to address these matters exclusively through the courts, authorising only brief clarifications where public statements are misleading.





ON THE ALLEGATION OF ABANDONED PROPERTY



Our client wishes to clarify that none of the properties seized by DEC officers were abandoned. All the vehicles and other items were securely stored and remained fully intact, with no sign whatsoever of vandalism.





PAST INVITATIONS AND INSPECTIONS



Law enforcement officers who have handled any of the files relating to our client will confirm that he has always complied with every summons and every request for access to properties under his responsibility. On each occasion that an inspection has been requested, he has voluntarily cooperated and provided all lawfully required information.





THE OVERNIGHT RAID



Despite his unwavering compliance with all law enforcement institutions, our client contends that, last evening, officers who identified themselves as being from the DEC forcibly entered the secured residence of his late father and dragged away locked vehicles and other belongings.





Two of our client’s lawyers, who were present on site, requested a search warrant. The officers failed to produce any warrant. The lawyers further informed the officers that, according to their instructions, the house belonged to the former President. The officers nevertheless proceeded with their actions. They were also made aware that the vehicles in question were already the subject of ongoing proceedings before the Court of Appeal, yet they still refused to desist.





Upon completing the raid, the lawyers demanded an inventory or seizure notices. The officers instead hurried into their vehicles and sped off, stating only that all queries should be directed to their superiors.





Copies of documents shared with this statement, provided to us by our client, confirm that the property in question lawfully belongs to the late Sixth President.





In view of these events, our client maintains that the midnight raid was not only unjustified but also unlawful. He further asserts that the DEC’s statement lacks truthfulness and sincerity. The raid has caused him significant and unnecessary distress, despite his continued commitment to cooperate fully and lawfully with all investigative bodies.





NOTHING NEW AT THE LIBALA PROPERTY



Our client further states that, having appeared before the JIT and given statements to the relevant law enforcement institutions, and with the vehicles already before the courts, there was nothing new, hidden, or abandoned at the property. Moreover, as demonstrated by the attached documents, all property rates for the house were fully paid as of 26 February 2026. There is therefore no factual basis for characterising the property as “abandoned”.