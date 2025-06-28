Clarifying the Debate on the Deferred Constitution Amendment Bill



By ; Tobbius Chilembo Hamunkoyo -LLB, Author, Scientist, Political and Governance activist,27/06/25





Today ‘s public statement by the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) suggesting that the Republican President has “accepted that the clauses under the proposed Bill are bad” is a clear misrepresentation.





Contrary to that assertion, the decision to defer the Constitution Amendment Bill # 7 was not an admission of fault, but rather a demonstration of democratic maturity and commitment to national consensus, very important.





The deferral by the President yesterday, is a strategic and inclusive step to allow for broader consultation and to build consensus among stakeholders, ensuring that the final product reflects the collective will of the Zambian people.





It is indeed a notorious fact that the move underscores the President Hichilema’s openness to dialogue and constitutional reform that is grounded in unity, not division.





Furthermore, LAZ’s claim that the current Bill is no different from the previously controversial Bill No. 10 is equally misleading.





This assertion shows a lack of thorough comparison between the two documents. While both are constitutional amendment efforts, the structure, content, and intentions behind the current Bill #7 differ significantly from Bill # 10.





Dismissing these differences not only undermines the reform process but also risks misleading the public.



The people of Zambia deserve clarity and the truth, not confusion and lies.





As stakeholders let us be encouraged to engage constructively in the consultation process and base our critiques on fact, not misrepresentation.





Only then can the country move forward with a constitution that truly serves its democratic aspirations.



Mindset Must Change