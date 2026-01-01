Claude Le Roy basically said leaving André Onana out is a good thing.



In short, he thinks Onana is just an average goalkeeper, not great, not special, and not close to legends like Bell or Thomas N’Kono. He also claims Onana causes problems and could affect the team negatively, especially if he’s not a starter.





Honestly, that talk is rubbish!!!



Onana played at the highest level in Europe, won big trophies, and reached a Champions League final. That doesn’t happen by luck. Calling him “not exceptional” is unfair and sounds like bitterness, not facts.





Yes, you can talk about form. That’s normal in football. But turning it into a character attack and pretending he’s ordinary is just wrong.





Moral of the story: football has changed, and judging modern players with old thinking will always lead to bad conclusions.



Morgan’s blog ✍️