Claude Le Roy urges African countries to boycott the FIFA 2026 World Cup!



The legendary coach in African football has said: “Football is life; it’s not Gianni Infantino, proud to be in Trump’s Oval Office or at Mar-a-Lago, supporting a president who is damaging Africa by shutting down all the NGOs.

That’s the real tragedy of this continent. I wonder if we shouldn’t call for a boycott of the 2026 World Cup (in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, editor’s note), given Donald Trump’s attitude toward Africa, with the FIFA president boasting about being at his side.

The top leaders in football don’t talk about football anymore—only about money. I attended the CAF press conference, tried several times to speak, but was never handed a microphone because everyone knew I wouldn’t be complacent. My fight on this issue isn’t over.”



Ade Divine [via RFI]