Claudia Sheinbaum elected as Mexico’s first female president

In a historic landslide victory, Claudia Sheinbaum has become Mexico’s first female president.

Preliminary results released by Mexico’s official electoral authority indicate that the 61-year-old former mayor of Mexico City secured between 58% and 60% of the vote in Sunday’s election, giving her a significant lead of approximately 30 percentage points over her primary rival, businesswoman Xóchitl Gálvez.

Sheinbaum is set to succeed her mentor, outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, on October 1st. Her election marks an emotional milestone for many.

As a former energy scientist, Sheinbaum has pledged to maintain continuity by building upon the “advances” initiated by López Obrador, particularly emphasising the expansion of welfare programmes that contributed to his popularity.

However, in her victory speech, she also underscored the unique aspects of this Mexican election compared to previous ones.

She told cheering voters: “For the first time in the 200 years of the [Mexican] Republic, I will become the first woman president of Mexico.”

She said it was an achievement not just for her but for all women.

“I’ve said it from the start: this is not just about me getting [to the top office], it’s about all of us getting here.”

She added: “I won’t fail you.”

Xóchitl Gálvez, Ms. Sheinbaum’s rival, graciously conceded victory, a gesture acknowledged by the president-elect. Prior to her presidential bid, Sheinbaum held the esteemed position of mayor of Mexico City, widely regarded as a stepping stone to the presidency.

Sheinbaum, whose maternal grandparents sought refuge in Mexico from Bulgaria during World War II, boasts an impressive scientific background before entering politics.

Raised by parents immersed in science, Sheinbaum pursued physics before earning a doctorate in energy engineering.

Her expertise in climate change, cultivated during years spent at a prestigious research lab in California, propelled her into the role of secretary of the environment for Mexico City under Mayor Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s leadership.

Sheinbaum made history in 2018 as Mexico City’s first female mayor, a position she held until 2023, when she resigned to pursue the presidency.

Addressing Mexico’s pressing issue of cartel violence will be among her foremost challenges.

She advocates addressing the underlying causes of violence and vows to invest in welfare programmes to dissuade impoverished youth from joining criminal organisations.

On the diplomatic front, Sheinbaum pledges to foster a relationship of friendship, mutual respect, and equality with the United States, while vowing to staunchly defend Mexican interests across the border.

Relations with the US strained during López Obrador’s tenure, but his endorsement significantly bolstered Sheinbaum’s campaign, drawing support from voters who favour Morena’s anti-poverty agenda.