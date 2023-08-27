CLAYSON HAMASAKA CHALLENGES MAKEBI ZULU TO REVEAL STATEHOUSE KKIA GOLD NAMES

In a twist of events, a Times of Zambia report edition dated 25 August 2023 has suggested that STATE House Chief Communications specialist, Clayson Hamasaka has challenged Lusaka law firm Makebi Zulu Advocates to reveal names of State Houses officials allegedly involved in gold Scam in which 13 People have been arrested by Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC).

This comes after detained gold dealer Shadreck Kasanda has through his lawyers threatened to implicate State House if he is not immediately released from police cells.

Kasanda was arrested last Thursday in connection with a fake gold deal that unfolded at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport over a week ago.

Mr Hamasaka also described the threats by the law firm through a letter written by Makebi Zulu as an attempt to jeopardise DEC investigations into the gold saga and his client Shadreck Kasanda was free to reveal any information.

Earlier, following Shadreck Kasanda’s accusations through his lawyers, State House refused to be dragged into what it deemed as malicious statements in the ongoing KKIA Gold Scandal.

Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka said the institution would not be drawn in the matter and will not comment on the matter as it may be subjudice to the ongoing investigations.

Kasanda’s lawyers Makebi Zulu advocates have written a letter to the Attorney General over President Hakainde Hichilema’s commentary on the unearthed gold scam at the Airport on August 14.

Kasanda and his co-accused Mahogany Air proprietor Dr Jim Belemu, his employee Patrick Kawanu and ZamQlik solutions limited director Oswald Diangamo are facing a charge of disposing minerals suspected to be proceeds of crime.

According to the Letter, Makebi Zulu advocates stated that the President commented on the criminal activities at the the airport and drew conclusions prejudicial to Kasanda having a fair trial, when he was cognisant of the judicial process.

Kasanda’s advocates said the President’s comment is “revered” and that what he says cannot be taken lightly.

They claimed the decision by the State to criminally pursue Kasanda is illegal in line with Section 43(1)(2)of the public interest disclosure (protection of whistleblowers).

Kasanda’s lawyers said DEC disregarded the disclosure made by the businessman to a security personnel after it joined the investigations midway and has gone on a tagnet issuing media statements suggesting that the disclosure was inconsequential and deemed Kasanda not to have been a whistleblower.

They stated that arresting Kasanda to the exclusion of named persons behind the whole deal who include known personnel at State house who after the ordeal accompanied the President to Angola is unjust.

“Upon returning from Angola the said officials have not been interrogated or arrested,” Kasanda’s lawyers stated.

“It is our demand that the State drops the charges forthwith and release our client from unlawful detention, failing which we shall be left with no option but to commence proceedings for appropriate remedies which action shall contain full disclosure of the information.”

“Instead the public humiliation and victimization of our client have characterized the conduct of the State in an attempt to render him a scapegoat for matters well within the State’s knowledge,” said Kasanda’s lawyers.

“Our client shall where appropriate report the known breach of the law and maladministration by the DEC to the public protector for investigations.”

Meanwhile, Nine foreign suspects in the ongoing KKIA gold scandal are sitting with charges of five counts Smuggling and Corrupt Practices contrary to section 19 (2) and 41 of the Anti-Corruption Act No.3 of 2012.

The law firm has also questioned why the nine foreigners are receiving “Preferential” and “discriminatory” treatment as much as being lodged at some “luxurious” lodge while their client and other Zambian suspects are left subjected to “filthy police cells”

The Nine foreign nationals are Walid Botros, Mounir Awad, Mohamed Gooda, Yasser Abdeghafor, Michael Botros, Teunis Mooyi, Dela Cruz Castilla, Alisafi Ali and Noha Nadim.

Out of the nine, five Egyptians are facing a the charge of corruptly offering gratification to public officers in order to induce them from diligently performing their duties.