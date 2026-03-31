CLEMENT TEMBO WINS KABWATA OPINION POLLS, BEATING THE INCUMBENT TAYENGWA AND DANNY YENGA, EMERGES AS A STRONG CANDIDATE FOR 2026 KABWATA MP.





With thousands of online comments and voting, former President Lungu’s Initiative Empowerment National Coordinator and Kabwata Constituency Aspiring member of Parliament Clement Tembo has emerged winner in the online poll ahead of the crucial 2026 upcoming general election, followed by UPND’s incumbent Kabwata MP Mr Andrew Tayengwa and Tonse Alliance Parliamentary Candidate Mr Danny Yenga coming out third in the race.





The online poll which attracted 5,400 comments , Clement Tembo pulled a huge 47%, followed by Incumbent MP Mr Tayengwa who polled 29% while Danny Yenga polled 24%.





Kabwata residents have continued to show confidence and trust and throws their support on Clement Tembo attributing to his successful Presidential Initiative fund Empowerment which he carried diligently well in helping most of the vulnerable people in Kabwata, Churches, Markets, Schools, Social Places, Communities/Schools as witnessed in the comments.





Others from Churches Such As Catholic, SDA, UCZ & Pentecostal have applauded Mr Tembo for his commitment to leadership in Kabwata.