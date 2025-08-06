CLERGY CALL FOR CALM AHEAD OF COURT VERDICT ON LUNGU’S BURIAL





Some members of the clergy in Livingstone District have appealed to the Government and the family of the late former Republican President Edgar Lungu to accept the verdict expected to be delivered by the South African courts this week.





Presiding Bishop of the International Coalition of Fellowship (ICOF) Zambia, Crever Nyambe, emphasized the importance of both parties honoring the ruling so that the former Head of State may be laid to rest with dignity.





In a separate interview, Church of God Presiding Pastor Charles Musonda stated that accepting the court’s decision would bring healing to the family, the Government, and the nation as a whole.





Reverend Musonda also urged politicians to respect the verdict and refrain from making statements that could fuel confusion surrounding the burial of the late President.





August 5 marked exactly two months since the passing of President Edgar Lungu, Zambia’s sixth Head of State, who died in South Africa.



ZNBC