Clergywoman tells firstborn daughters to ignore their parents’ pleas for them to support their siblings’ education

A Nigerian clergywoman has advised firstborn daughters who are having difficulty in their families to ignore their parents’ pleas for them to support their siblings’ education.

In a now-viral video, the clergywoman said during a sermon in her church that parents who place such demands on their daughters who are already having financial difficulties are only encouraging them to become prostitutes.

She advocated for parents to stop placing pressure on their kids.

In her words;

‘’Your siblings are not your responsibility. You only help if you have. If you do not have, relax. There is an age my parents will reach and I will know it is now time for all of us to start taking care of them. You are the first daughter and you are training your six siblings in school. From which salary? There are invariably pushing you into prostitution, you should reject it.

How can they give birth to eight children and failed to train anyone? and they are expecting you as the first daughter to train them. Are they okay?

Go and look at some lazy fathers, they are the ones that do not care about the joy of their children in marriage.

‘He has money, go’.

Go where?

‘He will take care of you’

Because you as a father you have failed. There are some people in marriages crying ‘Mummy I am dying here’

Mummy will say ‘Don’t come out ooo..stay there oo..he is giving us money every month..my Ogor, my one and only in-law, while you are dying”