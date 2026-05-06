Cleric accused of being part of coup plot to unseat President Tinubu

An Islamic cleric, Sheikh Bukar Kashim Goni, has told a Federal High Court in Abuja that N10 million traced to his account was payment for spiritual services, not funding for an alleged coup to topple President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Goni is one of six defendants facing a 13-count charge of treason, terrorism, and conspiracy in a case brought by the Attorney-General of the Federation.

At the resumed trial on Tuesday, May 5, the court presided over by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, reviewed video evidence in which investigators confronted the cleric with financial records showing multiple transfers allegedly linked to the main suspect in the case, Col. Mohammed Ma’aji.

Responding to the allegations, Sheikh Goni denied any involvement in a coup plot, insisting that all funds he received were strictly for spiritual services and charitable purposes. According to the cleric, his relationship with the military officer was purely religious, claiming that Ma’aji sought prayers from him over personal and career-related challenges, including promotion delays.

The prosecution, however, pointed to bank records indicating that funds had been transferred to him as far back as March 2023, months before the issues he cited, and that a N10 million payment was made in October 2024.

Investigators also questioned messages and discussions allegedly involving references to “access” and “work tools,” which they said suggested deeper coordination beyond prayers.

Sheikh Goni however maintained his innocence, stating he had no knowledge of any illegal plan and no involvement in political or military activities.

In a separate video played in court, another defendant, a staff member of Julius Berger Nigeria assigned to the Presidential Villa, also denied participation in the alleged plot, saying he was misled and believed the funds he received were tied to business arrangements.

He admitted receiving large sums of cash, including a “Ghana Must Go” bag said to contain ₦8.8 million, but insisted he had no understanding of any coup-related activity.

Court records show that earlier sessions featured video evidence in which some defendants were allegedly seen discussing coded communications and movements around sensitive government areas, though they denied planning any takeover.

The Federal Government alleges that the accused conspired in September 2025 to overthrow President Tinubu’s administration, an offence it says is punishable under Nigeria’s criminal laws and anti-terrorism legislation.

It also accused them of failing to report knowledge of the alleged plot and of providing indirect support by not alerting security authorities.

All defendants pleaded not guilty when arraigned on April 22 and remain in the custody of the Department of State Services pending trial.

A former Bayelsa State governor and ex-Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, was also named in the charge sheet and is currently said to be at large.

The court adjourned proceedings to May 11, 12, and 13 for continuation of the trial.