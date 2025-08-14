Clicks Pharmacy Eyes Zambian Market but Wants 5-year Tax Incentives and Duty Free Imports





Clicks (officially Clicks Group Limited) is a South African healthcare, personal care, and beauty retail chain with a significant presence in South Africa.





It’s a leader in the South African healthcare market, known for its pharmacies and health and beauty retail stores.





It has set its eyes on Zambia.



In its investments proposal submitted to the Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) under Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Ministry of Finance show that Clicks Pharmacies has requested tax exemption for five years and their products to be imported duty free for the same duration.





Eligibility for these tax and other incentives is generally based on meeting certain investment thresholds and investing in specific areas or sectors designated as priorities by the Zambian government.





Their proposal is NOT designated a priority unless the entity was setting up manufacturing in Zambia but this is purely wholesale abd retail trade.





Under the ZDA regulations, investment thresholds vary depending on the type of investor and the sector of investment:



● Local Investor: Minimum investment of US$ 50,000.





●Citizen Owned Company: Minimum investment of US$ 100,000.



●Citizen Empowerment Company: Minimum investment of US$ 150,000.



●Citizen Influenced Company: Minimum investment of US$ 500,000.





●Foreign or any other Investor: Minimum investment of US$ 1,000,000.



●Special Economic Zone, Priority Sector or Rural Area: Minimum investment of US$ 500,000.