CLIMATE CHANGE IN AFRICA: A GROWING CONCERN

By Alexander Mwaba

Climate change is having a devastating impact on the African continent, with far-reaching consequences for the environment, economy, and human livelihoods. As a Zambian journalist, I have witnessed firsthand the effects of climate change on our nation and the wider region.

Human activity is the leading cause of climate change in the 21st century, with activities such as deforestation, land clearing, and burning fossil fuels contributing to the destruction of the ozone layer. The greenhouse effect, resulting from burning fossil fuels, is a significant contributor to climate change.

In Zambia, climate change has led to poor rainfall, resulting in extreme hunger situations, low water levels affecting power supply, and load shedding, which has negatively impacted businesses. The effects of climate change are widespread, with low water levels, poor harvests, diseases, load shedding, hunger, and increased poverty being just a few of the consequences.

The government has declared a national disaster due to the prolonged drought facing the nation, but critics argue that this declaration has come too little, too late. The effects of climate change are already being felt, with over 6 million people exposed to absolute hunger.

Reporting on climate change is challenging, with funding being a significant constraint. Journalists need to travel to cover stories, and capacity building is essential to effectively report on climate change. Lack of knowledge on reporting on climate change matters has been an impeding factor, constraining some journalists from publishing stories.

Expert information from scientists, government officials, climate change experts, and academicians is crucial in reporting on climate change. Localizing content and using local languages, pictures, and videos can help explain complex climate change concepts to a wider audience.

The call for climate justice comes about because Africa is suffering more from climate change than the major contributors to climate change. Climate financing, or climate action financing, is essential to address the impacts of climate change.

Identifying areas of climate change affected by local communities and using local examples can help explain complex climate change concepts. Allowing participation of local people and highlighting actions that can cause climate change can help bring about mindset change and preventive practices.

Climate change is a pressing issue in Africa, with far-reaching consequences for the environment, economy, and human livelihoods. As journalists, it is essential to effectively report on climate change, using local languages, pictures, and videos to explain complex concepts. Funding and capacity building are crucial to address the challenges of reporting on climate change. Together, we can bring about climate justice and mitigate the impacts of climate change.