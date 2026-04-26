Putin Deploys Strategic Nuclear Bombers Near NATO



NATO forces have intercepted Russian bombers and fighter jets flying over the Baltic Sea in a show of military strength near the alliance’s eastern borders.





The aircraft were tracked and shadowed but did not enter NATO airspace. In response, French Dassault Rafale jets were deployed from Lithuania as part of NATO’s ongoing air-policing mission.





The Russian planes reportedly included long-range strategic bombers, often linked to nuclear capability, though there is no confirmation they were carrying nuclear weapons.





The move is seen as a signal from Vladimir Putin, highlighting Russia’s military reach near NATO territory at a time of rising global tensions.



What do you think…routine military activity or a warning sign ?