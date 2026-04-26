JEANINE PIRRO ANNOUNCES FEDERAL CHARGES AGAINST WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS’ DINNER SHOOTER COLE ALLEN





U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro just laid out the charges against the 31-year-old California teacher who opened fire at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.





“Right now the defendant is being charged with two counts,” Pirro said. “924C using a firearm during crime of violence and his second crime under 111 which assault on federal officer using dangerous weapon.”





She confirmed a uniformed Secret Service officer was shot but is recovering: “He’s doing alright and he will be fine.”



Pirro made clear the shooter’s intent: “It is clear based upon what we know so far that this individual was intent on doing as much harm in his damages they could.”





She credited the checkpoint outside the ballroom — packed with thousands there to hear the President — for stopping worse carnage: “Thankfully because of the checkpoint right outside ballroom where thousands people were situated to hear president United States… there’s no one who injured when its clearly where defendant going.”





The gunman ran past security and started shooting. Two serious federal counts are on the board, but Americans are already asking why this isn’t being called attempted assassination or domestic terrorism.