CNN fact-checks ‘truly extraordinary’ Trump attack on president of South Africa

CNN host Dana Bash and fact-checker Daniel Dale pounced on Donald Trump Wednesday afternoon after the U.S. president “ambushed” South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office with patently false claims of murders of white farmers in his country.

After Trump showed a highly manipulative video disparaging South Africa, he followed up by making sweeping assertions and arguing with the African leader, which seemed to have stunned CNN’s Bash.

Cutting away, Bash told her audience, “Okay we’re going to continue to monitor what has been a truly extraordinary what? Half an hour plus inside the Oval Office. I just, I want to go back to Daniel Dale because there’s a lot of fact-checking to do.”

Dale jumped in, explaining, “The last nine months of 2024 in South Africa: 19,696 murders. How many of them occurred on farms? 36.”

“36 about 0.2 percent,” he re-emphasized. “That includes employees like security staff, farm workers. How many of them were actual farmers? Seven out of more than 19,000 and it’s not even clear that those are all white farmers. Contrary to what the president said, many farmers in South Africa are Black.”

“Even the white ones who have been victims of crime, it’s not clear, have been targeted for racial reasons,” he elaborated. “Experts and white farmers themselves in South Africa have repeatedly told media outlets and think tanks that they feel they are often targeted for robbery and even attacks because they are geographically isolated and therefore vulnerable.”