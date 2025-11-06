CNN’S VAN JONES RAISES ALARM OVER MAMDANI’S “CHARACTER SWITCH”





CNN commentator Van Jones is sounding the alarm after Zohran Mamdani’s tone shifted dramatically just hours after being elected NYC mayor.





According to a New York Post report, Jones pointed out that Mamdani’s fiery victory speech — in which he attacked President Trump and declared a mandate for “progressive change” — was a sharp contrast from the calm, inclusive image he projected during his campaign.





Jones warned that the new mayor’s “instant character switch” could alienate moderates and make governing far more difficult.





Mamdani, who just made history as NYC’s first Muslim, first South Asian, and first openly socialist mayor, won with roughly 50.4% of the vote.