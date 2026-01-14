‎COACH NORA HAUPTLE HAS INDICATED URGENT REINFORCEMENT NEEDED IN THE COPPER QUEENS SQUAD.



‎The Copper Queens Coach has sent FAZ a number of Players in Europe and America with Zambian roots, urging the Football body to look into the matter before it’s too late.



‎She believes with the already star players like Barbra Banda, Racheal Kundananji, Grace Chanda and Prisca Chilufya. Zambia needs even more exposed players out there to compete at the highest level.



‎1. Karin Muya (STRIKER)

‎🎽Charlton Athletic W.F.C. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

‎2. Samiah Phiri (STRIKER)

‎🎽Thonon Evian Grand. 🇫🇷



‎3. Bridget Mutipula (CENTER BACK

‎🎽Florida State soccer 🇺🇸

‎4. Linda Raisanen (LEFT BACK)

‎🎽 PK-35 Naiset 🇫🇮



‎5. Hausen Chana (GOALKEEPER)

‎🎽PK-35 Naiset 🇫🇮



