Coca-Cola SA announces 680 job cuts



Coca-Cola South Africa has announced plans to cut 680 jobs as part of a company-wide restructuring aimed at improving efficiency and adapting to changing market conditions.





The reductions are expected to mainly affect administrative, distribution, and support roles across bottling plants and regional offices. The company said the move is necessary for long-term sustainability and confirmed it will provide severance packages and outplacement support to affected employees.





Labor unions have strongly criticized the decision. The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) called the cuts “devastating” for an economy struggling with unemployment above 32%.





Coca-Cola SA’s operations in Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town have historically been major employers, but global pressures including rising costs and shifts in consumer preferences have forced the company to streamline operations.





Analysts note that while Coca-Cola remains financially strong, communities are likely to feel the impact first.