Cocaine Mystery Rocks SAPS: R55m Drug Haul Vanishes From Police Lock-Up



The Madlanga Commission has been told that more than 136kg of cocaine worth an estimated R55 million mysteriously disappeared while in Gauteng police custody following one of the country’s biggest narcotics busts. The missing drugs formed part of a massive 750kg cocaine seizure in Aeroton, Johannesburg, valued at around R300 million.





Testifying before the commission, Colonel Francois Steyn of the Hawks said damaged forensic storage bags at the SAPS Forensic Science Laboratory may have played a role in the disappearance.

The revelations have intensified scrutiny over police evidence handling and possible corruption within law enforcement ranks.