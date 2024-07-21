Coco Gauff: A Look At The Growing Net Worth Of One Of The Youngest Tennis Prodigies

Coco Gauff, born in 2004, is an American tennis player who was raised in an athletic household.

At the age of 15, she became the youngest WTA player to win a singles title since 2004 when she defeated Jelena Ostapenko in the final.

With this victory and a semifinal in doubles alongside McNally, Gauff achieved her first-ever top-100 rankings in the WTA singles and doubles categories.

Her parents, Candi and Corey, were also aspiring professional athletes, according to PEOPLE.

While Candi was a decorated track and field athlete at Florida State University, Gauff’s father, Corey, was a basketball player at Georgia State University.

The two agree that their own sporting experiences gave them a strong basis for understanding the commitment and discipline needed to compete at a high level, even though they don’t claim entire credit for Gauff’s physical brilliance.

Their encouragement and direction have been essential in fostering an environment that has allowed their daaughter to thrive.

Gauff’s father told The New York Times in a 2019 interview that: “You should be more aware of the procedure so that you don’t become anxious about it. You’re not rushing because you don’t feel like you’re running out of time. You essentially meet your child where they are.

Records Breaking Wins

Coco Gauff’s parents’ coaching and unwavering commitment have helped her achieve incredible success on the tennis court.

She made news in 2019 when, at the age of 15, she defeated Venus Williams, her idol, at Wimbledon.

She kept setting new records, winning the 2023 U.S. Open and the Mubadala Citi DC Open, becoming the youngest player in history to win a Grand Slam tournament.

Coco had a great year in 2023, not just in terms of her sports accomplishments but also financially.

The 20-year-old is reputedly the highest-paid female athlete in the world, according to Sportico, after earning about $23 million in victories and endorsement deals.

However, Celebrity Net Worth lists her estimated net worth at $3.5 million based on these earnings.

Endorsements Deals

She is well-known on the tennis court due to her skill, but she has also endorsed numerous products, solidifying her reputation and status globally and adding to her wealth.

According to Forbes, she has new sponsorship agreements with Carol’s Daughter, Bose, Naked Juice Brands, New Balance, and UPS.

Coco Gauff is said to have told Forbes in an earlier interview that she is frugal with her money, despite her lucrative endorsement deals and on-court earnings.

However, her father is pushing her to take more pleasure in the rewards of her hard work.

“I lived a very economical life. I just didn’t like to spend money since I always remembered how important it was. The person that really pushes me to spend money a little bit more is my dad. I haven’t been spending a lot of money, but I have been going shopping more recently and just buying stuff,” Coco remarked.