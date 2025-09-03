College student k!lled in murd£r-suicide by ex-boyfriend

A 20-year-old Michigan college student was k!lled by her ex-boyfriend, who had stalked and harassed her for months while she sought a restraining order.

Sarah Carroll was fatally sh0t on Saturday, August 30, at the Woodland Villa Apartments near Detroit, Fox 2 reported.

Her ex-boyfriend only identified as Lincoln called in the sho0ting after gunning the 20-year-old down, before taking his own life.

Westland Police arrived at the scene and ruled it was a murd£r-suic!de.

The victim’s mother, Jennifer Carroll, said that her daughter was trying to get a personal protection order against Lincoln before her carried out the heinous crime.

“She was with Lincoln, her ex-boyfriend, for almost a year and they were having trouble,” her grieving mother told Fox 2.

“He was stalking her for the past two months. And he came here last night, sh0t her, called 911, said he k!lled his girlfriend, and then sh0t himself.”

Her heartbroken mother said Carroll did not inform her or her father that she was being stalked before the k!lling.

“To other parents – watch your kids,” Jennifer told Click on Detroit. “Try to get more into their life, try to get them to be open and talk to you.”

Sarah’s father, James Carroll, said her ex-boyfriend “was suffering from mental illness” when he killed his daughter and that she was shot multiple times with a shotgun.

“If their children are suffering from mental illness, get them some help. Get them the help that they need before something like this happens,” he said.

Her grieving father said his daughter was pursuing a degree to become a physician assistant at Schoolcraft College when she was murdered, and is remembered for her kindness.

“She was loved by everybody. Everybody she met,” he said. “She was wonderful. I’m going to miss my baby.”

The Westland Police Department said it will release additional details on the murder-suicide this week.

A GoFundMe set up to help Carroll’s family with funeral expenses shared that the 20-year-old was a “smart, brave, strong, and with a smile that lit up every room she entered.”

“She was only just beginning her journey, and losing her at such a young age is something no family should ever have to go through,” the pages organize, Deborah Carroll wrote.

“We love and miss her more than words can ever say. Thank you for your prayers, your donations, and the love you’ve shown our family during this heartbreaking time.”

James also thanked those who donated and offered their support in a Facebook post.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” he wrote.

“We are truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, support, and generosity we have received through this GoFundMe. Every single donation, share, and prayer means more to us than words can express.