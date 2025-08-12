Colombia presidential candidate, Miguel Uribe Turbay, has d!ed two months after he was sh0t in the head at a rally.

Uribe, a 39-year-old conservative senator, d!ed at a hospital in the capital, Bogota, his wife Maria Claudia Tarazona said on Monday, August 11.

‘Rest in peace, love of my life. I will take care of our children,’ his wife, María Claudia Tarazona, wrote in a social media post confirming his death. ‘I ask God to show me the way to learn to live without you.’

Uribe was sh0t three times, twice in the head, while giving a campaign speech in a park, and had remained in an intensive care unit in serious condition with episodes of slight improvement.

A 15-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene of the June 7 attack in a working-class Bogota neighborhood and authorities have since detained several other people.

Last month Colombian officials named the attack’s mastermind as Elder José Arteaga Hernández, known as who ‘Chipi’ or ‘Costeño.’

Uribe had announced his intention to run for president in 2026 and had become one of leftist President Gustavo Petro’s strongest critics in Congress.

The sho0ting, which was caught on multiple videos, alarmed Colombians who have not seen this kind of political violence against presidential candidates since Medellin drug lord Pablo Escobar declared war on the state in the 1990s.

Uribe’s own mother, well-known journalist Diana Turbay, was among the victims of that period when she d!ed during a police rescue after being kidnapped by a group of drug traffickers led by Escobar seeking to block their extradition to the United States.

Uribe, a lawyer with a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University, entered politics as a councilman for Bogota when he was 26. In 2022, he was the biggest vote-getter in the conservative Democratic Center party led by former President Alvaro Uribe.

‘Evil destroys everything,’ the ex-president, who is not related to the senator, said on social media. ‘They have killed hope. May Miguel’s struggle be a light that illuminates Colombia’s path.’