COMEDIAN BIKILONI ISSUES AN APOLOGY



He writes:



” Hey everyone – my fans, family, friends, and the nation at large.

I wanna apologize for what happened in that video. It started as a celebration with my team, and I got caught up in the excitement.

Something happened that wasn’t planned and didn’t sit well with y’all, the nation, my family, and my friends. I’m taking full responsibility for it, and I’m asking for your forgiveness.

I’m learning from this, and it won’t happen again. I know building a positive image takes time, but it can get hurt quick.

I’ll do my best to keep doing what makes you happy and brings laughter. I’m still the same person. Thanks for understanding.  “