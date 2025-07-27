COMMANDER-IN-EXILE: BROADCASTING BRAVERY FROM ABROAD





This is not resistance. It’s a retired civil servant with too much free time, several unanswered charges, and a dangerously emotional relationship with his keyboard.





From the comfort of his undisclosed location in the U.S., he’s decided to liberate Zambia using Wi-Fi and Microsoft Word.





Every morning, he logs on like a man on a mission, fists clenched, ready to post the same tired sentence: “The government has failed.” Sir, the only thing that has failed is your travel plans back home without handcuffs.





In his head, he’s a political exile. In reality, he’s just a Facebook uncle with pending court dates and an unlimited data bundle.



This isn’t courage. It’s remote whining.





While people on the ground are fixing roads, expanding CDF projects, and building schools, he’s out there fixing sentence structure in his next “Breaking” post, thinking it will collapse the government…





Someone tell him: Zambia has 20 million people. None of them are waiting for Mwamba in America to free them.





He calls it patriotism. We call it long-distance noise.

Zambian Angle