Commotion at wedding as bride’s family discover groom is tr@nsgender after completion of the ‘seven vows’ of marital bond

A wedding celebration in Pure Ganai village, India, took a dramatic turn when a 22-year-old groom was allegedly identified as being associated with the transgender (kinnar) community shortly after the marriage rituals were completed.

The marriage had been arranged six months earlier, and on February 13, the groom, identified as Rishu, arrived with a festive “baraat” that was warmly received by the bride’s family. Traditional ceremonies, including the seven vows, were conducted, and guests retired after dinner.

However, around 4 a.m., as preparations were being made for the bride’s departure (bidai), a group of kinnars from Kadopur arrived to collect customary gifts.

The atmosphere reportedly changed when members of the group claimed to recognize the groom as someone previously associated with them.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the groom’s family offered the group money to remain silent, a claim that heightened suspicion among the bride’s relatives.

When asked to clarify the allegations, the groom reportedly refused, leading to tensions at the venue, and police were alerted.

No formal complaint was filed, but following discussions between the two families, the groom’s side allegedly agreed to reimburse the wedding expenses, and the baraat left without the bride.