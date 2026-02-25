COMMUNICATION HAS BEEN UPND’S GREATEST WEAKNESS – AMOS CHANDA



By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Former presidential press aide Amos Chanda has attributed the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND)’s communication weaknesses to its frontliners being in a defensive mode rather than effectively conveying government policies and achievements.





Mr. Chanda said communication has been the ruling party’s greatest weakness, linking the challenge to a delayed transition from opposition-style messaging to a structured government communication system.





He stressed the need to clearly define boundaries in information dissemination, including who speaks, when they speak, and what message is delivered.





Speaking on Phoenix FM’s Let the People Talk programme, Mr. Chanda emphasized the importance of establishing clear direction on how far the party and its functionaries can go in communicating, noting that government must take the lead in setting the narrative.





He observed that government holds about 80 percent of information that the opposition does not have, and said it is not too late to highlight successes and ongoing reforms.





His comments follow President Hakainde Hichilema’s declaration that if it were not for the government’s communication weaknesses under the UPND’s New Dawn administration, there would have been no competition in the political space.

