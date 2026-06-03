#COURT Update:



The Constitutional Court has set June 19, 2026, to hear and determine a petition in which UPND member Charles Longwe (in picture) is seeking to nullify the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) acceptance of President Hakainde Hichilema’s nomination as the ruling party’s presidential candidate for the August 13, 2026 general election.





CONCOURT SETS JUNE 19 FOR HEARING OF PETITION CHALLENGING PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S NOMINATION



By Nelson Zulu



The Constitutional Court has set June 19, 2026, to hear and determine a petition in which UPND member Charles Longwe is seeking to nullify the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ’s acceptance of President Hakainde Hichilema’s nomination as the ruling party’s presidential candidate for the August 13, 2026 general election.





Constitutional Court Judge Martin Musaluke set the date during a status conference held this morning involving the parties to the matter.





Mr. Longwe contends that President Hichilema’s nomination was conducted by UPND office bearers and party governance structures whose tenure had allegedly expired following the party’s failure to hold regular internal elections.





He further argues that the adoption certificate used to support President Hichilema’s nomination is invalid and therefore incapable of sustaining a lawful candidature.





The petition names UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda, President Hichilema, the Electoral Commission of Zambia, the Registrar of Societies and the Attorney General as respondents.





Mr. Longwe is seeking declarations that both the nomination and its acceptance by the ECZ were unconstitutional, unlawful and void.



PHOENIX NEWS