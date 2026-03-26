⚖️ CONCOURT TO DELIVER CRUCIAL VERDICT ON BID TO HALT 2026 DELIMITATION EXERCISE

A defining legal showdown looms as the Constitutional Court of Zambia prepares to deliver its long-awaited judgment in a high-stakes application by the People’s Pact—an application that could dramatically reshape the roadmap to the 2026 General Elections.

The opposition alliance has petitioned the Court to immediately halt the ongoing constituency and ward delimitation exercise being conducted by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), arguing that the process raises serious constitutional questions and could fundamentally alter the integrity of the electoral landscape.

🗓 Judgment Details:

Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Venue: Supreme Court, Lusaka

Time: 09:00hrs

Matter: Delivery of Judgment by the Full Bench on the Application to Stay the Delimitation Exercise

At the heart of the case lies a fierce battle over Zambia’s electoral boundaries—lines that will ultimately determine representation and political power ahead of the 2026 polls. The ECZ’s delimitation exercise, already underway, is racing against time toward the April 30 deadline for certification of the voters’ register.

But the People’s Pact insists the process must be stopped in its tracks.

They argue that without thorough judicial scrutiny, the delimitation risks undermining constitutional principles and diluting the voice of the people. The stakes are immense: should the Court side with the applicants, the entire electoral timeline could be thrown into uncertainty.

As the nation watches, this landmark ruling is expected to set a precedent with far-reaching consequences for Zambia’s democratic process.

The People’s Pact has since called on citizens, stakeholders, and the media to pack the courtroom, emphasizing that the outcome of this case will be pivotal in safeguarding a transparent, inclusive, and constitutionally sound election.

— Peter Sinkamba, Chairman, People’s Pact