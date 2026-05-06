🟥BREAKING 🚨SOUTH AFRICA 🇿🇦 ConCourt to deliver judgment on EFF’s bid to revive Phala Phala saga



The Constitutional Court judgment – on the Economic Freedom Fighter’s (EFF) bid to revive the Phala-Phala saga – will be delivered on Friday.





This is revealed in correspondence from the apex court to the EFF, which has been calling for the delivery of the judgment on the matter which was initially heard in November 2024.





The party turned to the ConCourt in 2024 to challenge Parliament’s December 2022 decision to not adopt the Section 89 panel report.





It found that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have a case to answer on the issue.



This is in relation to a 2020 incident where foreign currency was stolen during a burglary at Ramaphosa’s Limpopo farm.





The EFF argues that Parliament acted irrationally in effectively blocking further investigation into Cyril Ramaphosa, maintaining that the decision undermined accountability and constitutional oversight.





This unholy and dubious delay constitutes a grave injustice undermining accountability, eroding public trust, and denying South Africans the timely constitutional clarity they deserve.they said