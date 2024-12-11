ConCourt was expected to nullify 2021 general election after realising its mistake – Nakacinda



PF FACTION secretary general Raphael Nakacinda has revealed that his boss, former President Edgar Lungu will challenge the Constitutional Court’s ruling on his eligibility case as he will soon file a petition to the court.





Yesterday, the Constitutional Court ruled that Lungu was not eligible to contest for presidency in the future as he was sworn in twice to serve as president.





Lungu later issued a statement, accepting the verdict but disclosed that the Tuesday judgement on his eligibility case triggered his plan B which he set in motion.



People are now left wondering what the former Head of State has up his sleeves with the plan B he set in motion.



Despite the court making it clear that it erred to allow Lungu to stand in 2021, Nakacinda still insisted that if the same court previously ruled that the former President was eligible in 2021, then it means he is eligible in 2026.





He shared that Lungu had already directed his lawyers, Makebi Zulu Advocates and Ellis and Company to pursue the challenge claiming that the court grossly misdirected itself.



“President Lungu has stated that there being no provision for the Constitutional Court to revisit its own decisions in the Constitution as is provided for in relation to the Supreme Court, the decision to revisit the decision remains unconstitutional as it provided that the Constitutional Court is bound by its own decisions,” Nakacinda stated.





The PF now claims that the Constitutional Court was expected to nullify the 2021 general election after realising its mistake.



“We have expressed deep concerns regarding the independence and autonomy of the Judiciary and as shown by the events leading to this matter and its eventual judgment, the status of the Judiciary remains our primary concern,” he stated.



"It is simple. If he was eligible to have participated in the 2021 presidential elections, he would definitely be eligible to participate in the 2026 elections."



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, December 11, 2024