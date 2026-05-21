Confusion has erupted afte Ketty Nanyangwe and Simon Mwewa both displayed adoption certificates for Lusaka mayoral position under the UPND

By Gertrude Chanda

Confusion and drama have erupted within the UPND after two different aspirants reportedly received adoption certificates for the Lusaka mayoral position ahead of the August 13 General Election.



Former Lusaka Deputy Mayor Ketty Nanyangwe confirmed receiving an adoption certificate barely a day after popular vlogger and mayoral aspirant Chitambala Mwewa also publicly announced that he had been adopted for the same position.



The unexpected development has triggered debate and mixed reactions among party supporters, with many questioning which candidate officially carries the party ticket for Lusaka Mayor.



Meanwhile, Chitambala Mwewa this morning appealed for calm and safety at the Civic Centre, urging citizens and members of the media to remain alert in case violence breaks out during the nomination process.



“Please get your cameras ready. If there is any violence at Civic Centre today, it must be captured. We are citizens of this city and we’re here to serve, we’re not here to get our legs broken,” he said .



The statement has since intensified speculation surrounding tensions behind the scenes as supporters from different camps continue gathering around the nomination process.



Political observers say the confusion surrounding the adoption certificates could create unnecessary divisions within party structures if not addressed quickly by party leadership.

More details are still unfolding.

©️Zambia Reports, 21st May 2026