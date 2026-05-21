“Donald Trump” Buffalo Draws Crowds in Bangladesh Ahead of Religious Festival



An unusual albino buffalo with long blond-colored hair has become an unexpected social media attraction in Bangladesh, with crowds gathering to take photos and videos of the animal ahead of an upcoming religious festival.





Locals have playfully nicknamed the buffalo “Donald Trump” because of its distinctive appearance and hairstyle resemblance, according to regional media reports.





The animal has gained widespread online attention in recent days, with many visitors traveling specifically to see the buffalo in person before festival activities begin.





Reports indicate the buffalo is expected to be part of traditional livestock sacrifice ceremonies associated with the celebration, a common practice during major Islamic religious observances in several countries.





The story has rapidly spread across social media platforms, turning the buffalo into one of Bangladesh’s most unexpected viral sensations this week.