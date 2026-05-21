MUNDUBILE’S TONSE GROUP ACCUSED OF DISHONESTY BY MAKEBI

…as rifts deepen within the opposition’s “PF alliance”

The Makebi Zulu Pamodzi Alliance has accused the Mundubile-led faction of acting dishonestly, as internal divisions become more visible within the opposition alliance.

According to opposition sources, Lusaka lawyer Makebi has strongly complained that the Mundubile Tonse Alliance has ignored previously agreed terms regarding the allocation of parliamentary and local government seats.

“We had clear agreements on candidate adoptions, but the Tonse team has proceeded to issue certificates to their own members in various constituencies, sidelining ours.

“Honourable Makebi is actually the most influential figure in this alliance, and we have now decided that he should also file as a presidential candidate so our members can contest as MPs and Councillors,” a source close to the alliance revealed.

Former African Union Ambassador and fugitive opposition figure Emmanuel Mwamba also acknowledged the turmoil within the alliance during his podcast last night.

Despite the ongoing confusion, the fugitive propagandist urged both PF factions to put their differences aside.

“We are up against a very strong opponent, and we cannot afford to be divided. We should appreciate the fact that we even have this alliance,” Mwamba stated.

Below is Emmanuel Mwamba’s write-up…

Count your blessings

RESPECT THE UNITY OF PURPOSE,MWAMBA URGES MUNDUBILE’S AND MAKEBI’S CAMPS

Lusaka- Thursday,21st May 2026

Former Ambassador to the African Union, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba has called on both the Tonse and Pamodzi Alliances leaders to respect and honour the Agreement made to come together and celebrate the ticket of Hon. Brian Mundubile and Hon.Makebi Zulu.

He was responding to various calls that demanded that the PF-Pamodzi leader Makebi Zulu should also proceed to file on Thursday on the alloted schedule of the ticket of the Resolute Party.

Speaking on his Podcast program, EMV, Mwamba strongly discouraged such manouvres as it would bring legal consequences, would disrupt the unity achieved so far and would be a display of failure of leadership.

He called on some leader making that call to immediately abandon the cause.

A crisis has emerged where the adoption process as agreed by the two teams, has been disregarded and candidates in many areas have been replaced or displaced.

A senior leader from from the PF- Pamodzi Alliance protested that the Agreement that brought the two Alliances together was being dishonoured; “Our colleagues in Tonse Alliance have demonstrated dishonesty and selfishness. They have issued certificates even in areas where we had mutually agreed and allocated each other spaces. We have brought this issue to both President Makebi Zulu and President Mundubile but both the Tonse Alliance Secretariat and their provincial chairmen are refusing to honour what was agreed”.

“That’s why some senior leaders and aspirants have questioned the sincerity of this alliance. Those affected have now put pressure on President Hon. Makebi Zulu to ensure that this matter is resolved or he should also file”

But Amb. Mwamba strongly objected to such a senario and urged both teams to exercise maximum restraint and must recognise that the succesful filing of the Tonse-Pamodzi Alliance ticket was a divine response to members prayers and must instead be celebrated.

“Yes the System has tried to stop this ticket, they will continue to attempt to prevent it from succeeding. But what God has blessed cannot be stopped. Bane let us count our blessings”.

Mwamba has appealed to the leaders from the Alliance to quickly resolve any teething problems that have emerged and look at the bigger picture-the suffering of the people of Zambia that is looking for unity of purpose from the Opposition to provide an emancipating leadership.

“After this we must work at bringing the other leaders in the Opposition such as Orange Alliance led by Hon.Harry Kalaba, the People’s Pact Alliance leader, Dr. Fred M’membe and Zambia Must Prosper leader Kelvin Fube Bwalya” said Mwamba

“The enemy we are facing, the political opponent we face, is a fierce, cruel and formidable enemy, and the Opposition must not gamble with by promoting selfish interests” said Mwamba.