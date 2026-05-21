LUSAKA CITY COUNCIL SUES SIMON MWEWA

LUSAKA CITY COUNCIL SUES CHITAMBALA MWEWA

Lusaka City Council Town Clerk, Liftery Ndaba, has sued businessman and media personality Simon Chitambala Mwewa, seeking damages over alleged defamatory statements published on the Facebook platform “Simon Mwewa Lane Television” (SMLTV).





According to a Statement of Claim filed before the Lusaka High Court, Mr. Ndaba alleges that Mwewa authored, published, and circulated a series of false and malicious statements accusing him of corruption and abuse of office.v