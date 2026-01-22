🌍💔CONGO HANDS TRUMP A MINERALS SHORTLIST BUT AFRICA, WHY ARE WE STILL GIVING AWAY OUR WEALTH?!🇨🇩💔🇺🇸





President Félix Tshisekedi’s DRC government just submitted a shortlist of state-owned mining projects to President Donald Trump’s administration:



1️⃣ Kisenge: manganese, gold, cassiterite

2️⃣ Gécamines: copper-cobalt, germanium

3️⃣ Sokimo: four gold permits

4️⃣ Cominière: lithium licenses

5️⃣ Sakima: coltan, gold, wolframite





THE SHOCKING REALITY:



The DRC holds 70% of the world’s COBALT — the mineral powering every phone, laptop, and electric vehicle on Earth! Congo also has massive reserves of copper, lithium, coltan, gold, and rare earth minerals worth TRILLIONS!





Yet we’re handing out shortlists to foreign powers like it’s a menu at a restaurant!



AFRICAN LEADERS, ANSWER THESE QUESTIONS:



➡️ Why are we STILL giving away our minerals instead of refining them ourselves?



➡️ Why does Congo mine cobalt but doesn’t manufacture batteries?



➡️ Why do we export lithium but import electric vehicles?



➡️ Why are we choosing between China and America instead of OWNING our own wealth?





THE SAHEL SHOWED US THE WAY!



Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger kicked out foreign military bases, renegotiated mining contracts, and are taking CONTROL of their gold and uranium! They said “ENOUGH!” to exploitation!





WHEN WILL CONGO DO THE SAME?



President Tshisekedi, with all due respect: Congo doesn’t need to submit “shortlists” to Trump or China. We need to:



➡️ Refine our OWN cobalt

➡️ Build our OWN processing plants

➡️ Manufacture our OWN batteries

➡️ Create our OWN electric vehicle industry

➡️ Keep the profits IN Congo, IN Africa!





TO ALL AFRICANS:



The DRC alone has enough minerals to power the entire world’s green energy transition. We have what THEY need. So why are we still negotiating like beggars?





THIS SHOULD BE OUR CENTURY!



Africa has 30% of the world’s mineral wealth, 60% of the world’s arable land, and the youngest population on Earth. We don’t need “partnerships” we need OWNERSHIP!





The Sahel is rising. When will the rest of Africa follow?



President Tshisekedi, President Trump can wait. Let’s build OUR refineries first. Let’s process OUR minerals first. Let’s create jobs for OUR people first!



Africa’s wealth should benefit AFRICANS not foreign stockholders!